Chris “Mad Dog” Russo doesn’t want Aaron Rodgers to be Vice President of the United States, and he doesn’t want Aaron Rodgers to want to be Vice President of the United States.

After the New York Times dropped a bombshell report Tuesday afternoon that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has approached Rodgers about being his running mate on an independent presidential ticket, Russo blew a gasket over the ballot potential Wednesday morning on First Take. According to Russo, Rodgers should have immediately stated his allegiance to the Jets and denounced any interest in office.

"I don't want him representing me in government!!" – Mad Dog

“How about Aaron Rodgers,” Russo ranted. “As soon as that is whispered, ‘What are you crazy? I’m a quarterback of the Jets. I don’t want to be the vice presidential candidate!’ But Rodgers, who loves being in the news! Jeopardy! McAfee! Oh he loves being talked about! This is Aaron Rodgers…Rodgers now, who has done nothing for the Jets, who brought in Hackett, and freakin’ Lazard, and Randall Cobb, guys who stink!

“So now he is gonna sit there and let this rumor percolate for the next four or five days so he can get juice? Enough already. You are a quarterback. I don’t want him representing me in government!”

Ryan Clark quickly noted that Ronald Reagan was an athlete before he became the 40th president of the United States in 1980, albeit not professionally.

“And an actor,” Russo added of Reagan. “And not a good actor either.”

In one fell swoop, Russo obliterated Rodgers, Nathaniel Hackett, Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, and Ronald Reagan.

“This is ridiculous,” Russo continued. “I almost sit there and say, ‘Go be the V.P., you got no chance of winning and then you’ll disappear. But Rodgers should come out and say, ‘I am the Jets’ quarterback!’ And he won’t.”

Maybe Rodgers hasn’t have the opportunity to either confirm or deny his reported interest in being RFK’s running mate. According to NFL safety Jordan Poyer’s Instagram, they’re on an ayahuasca trip in Costa Rica. If that’s the case, Rodgers might not have the ability to jump on The Pat McAfee Show to discuss choosing between the Jets and United States government while he’s on the retreat.

Although Poyer is posting pictures from the trip and was able to sign a contract with the Miami Dolphins on the same day that news of RFK’s interest in Rodgers was reported. So that certainly suggests Rodgers can address the report if he wants to.

The other interesting nugget in Rodgers potentially joining RFK on the ballot is the fact that Jets owner Woody Johnson is a Donald Trump supporter. If RFK is on the ballot as an independent candidate in November, his candidacy is expected to benefit Trump. What does Johnson value more? Trump in office or Rodgers under center?

