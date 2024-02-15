Photo credit: CNN

Prominent voices in sports media opened their respective shows by addressing the shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade.

The country is grieving after a mass shooting marred the Super Bowl LVIII victory parade in Kansas City Wednesday afternoon. According to the latest report, one person was killed and at least 22 people were injured with gunshot wounds near Kansas City’s Union Station. 11 children were being treated after the mass shooting and thankfully, all are expected to make a full recovery.

Hours after the shooting Wednesday afternoon, Barkley and his CNN co-host Gayle King began their cable news show by discussing the senseless act.

” You can never get desensitized, but we’re used to it now.” – Charles Barkley reacts to Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl shooting pic.twitter.com/IQlVBtKMU6 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 15, 2024



“You got the greatest country in the world, any fool can go out and buy a gun anytime,” Barkley ranted on King Charles. “They don’t do great background checks and like everything else in our country, it’s become divided by Democrats and Republicans.”

Barkley offered support for the Second Amendment by noting he is a gun owner and is in favor of people having the right to bear arms, but believes it should be harder to purchase a firearm. “We don’t put enough pressure on our politicians. We don’t hold them accountable for anything,” Barkley added. “You can never get desensitized, but we’re used to it now.”

Thursday morning, Stephen A. Smith and Molly Qerim opened First Take on ESPN with about five minutes of emotional commentary on the shooting before taking a commercial break to reset.

“There are some people out here who are just vile. And they’re evil. And their definition of happiness is witnessing the world burn.” – Stephen A. Smith pic.twitter.com/bjQRdzK0wm — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 15, 2024



“We have to be mindful to the fact that while we are empathetic and sympathetic to those with a mental illness, there are some people out here who are just vile. And they’re evil. And their definition of happiness is witnessing the world burn,” Smith said. “It just seems that as the days go on, times are getting worse and worse and worse and it’s going to be incumbent upon on all of us to come together as human beings and as a human race to offset the vile and viciousness that exists.”

Similarly, Skip Bayless began Undisputed on FS1 alongside Keyshawn Johnson and Michael Irvin where the trio expressed sadness and addressed the tragedy for nearly 20 minutes.

“We’re coming down to, ‘I’m not sure what’s right, but I really know what’s wrong.’ And this is really wrong and it’s become routine.” – Skip Bayless pic.twitter.com/4WdnhuzskF — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 15, 2024



“We’re paid to talk about sports and sports just got invaded yesterday in the worst possible way,” Bayless said. “And children are in the hospital as we speak with gunshot wounds because they were out of school to celebrate a city’s championship. It’s incomprehensible. It’s out of my league, over my head because I’m just a sports guy. I’m not particularly political… but we’re coming down to, ‘I’m not sure what’s right, but I really know what’s wrong.’ And this is really wrong and it’s become routine.”

Dan Patrick addressed the incident at the top of his national radio program and his personal reflection on the tragic shooting, specifically the celebration taking place in Kansas City and that it could be the end of championship parades as we know it because of the potential for danger.

Dan opened the show with his thoughts on the shooting at the #Chiefs Super Bowl parade pic.twitter.com/XoF3BerQF7 — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) February 15, 2024

“I kept thinking, there’s no safe place anymore. There’s no safe place for us. We think about that, whether it’s our children in school or it’s a church, or here at a parade there’s no safe place.” Patrick said. “I’m wondering when we have these celebrations are we going to have them inside a stadium, inside an arena where you do have to have a ticket, where you do have to have security checks, where they do wand you to see if you have any devices on you or if you are carrying a weapon.”

Like Smith and First Take, Pat McAfee opened his show on ESPN with a short monologue on the Super Bowl parade shooting and offered support for the victims before making a quick transition to sports.

“That is not the way that we should live in a society in the United States of America where we’re scared to celebrate something that’s supposed to bring everybody together.” – Pat McAfee pic.twitter.com/gw2yDEmkwd — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 15, 2024



“We do hope that smart people figure out how these events become a lot less common going forward,” McAfee said. “That is not the way that we should live in a society in the United States of America where we’re scared to celebrate something that’s supposed to bring everybody together.”

Unfortunately, gun violence is as deeply rooted into America’s culture as football and championship parades are. Mass shootings often cause a brief pause in society, but the news cycle moves on and pleas for change will get pushed aside until the next incident.

This post will continue to be updated throughout the day as other prominent sports media members continue to address the latest mass shooting.

[ESPN, CNN, FS1]