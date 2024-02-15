Photo Credit: Lisa Lopez-Galvan on Facebook. Photo posted on Jan. 17, 2021.

A radio host and DJ in Kansas City was killed during the shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs victory parade on Wednesday.

KFFI 90.1 FM in Kansas City announced on Wednesday evening that Lisa Lopez had been killed in the shooting.

“It is with sincere sadness and an extremely heavy and broken heart that we let our community know that KKFI DJ Lisa Lopez, host of Taste of Tejano lost her life today in the shooting at the KC Chiefs’ rally,” the announcement on KFFI’s Facebook page said. “Our hearts and prayers are with her family. We encourage anyone who feels they saw something to reach out to law enforcement at 816 234 5111.

“This senseless act has taken a beautiful person from her family and this KC Community,” it added.

Heather Hollingsworth and Nick Ingram of the Associated Press reported that “Eight children were among 22 people hit by gunfire” during the shooting. But as of the time of this writing, Lopez (seen above in a photo shared on her Facebook page in 2021) was the only fatality. The report also noted that “three people had been taken into custody,” per Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves.

