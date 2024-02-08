Photo credit: Cam Newton

Don’t expect Cam Newton to pick up a football and return to the National Football League. The former league MVP is deadset on a new task: Becoming the best YouTuber out there.

Newton was among the best and most accomplished quarterbacks of this century. He won the MVP award in 2015 after leading the Carolina Panthers to a 15-1 season. He also was a superstar in college, winning the Heisman Trophy and a national championship in the 2010 season with the Auburn Tigers. But with all that behind him, Newton is now locked in on vlogging.

Newton spoke to Boardroom, the multimedia company notably headed by NBA star Kevin Durant, about the success of his company Iconic Saga, his show 4th & 1, and what his future looks like.

“Being independent, I wouldn’t even say it’s harder, but it requires more grit and grind rather than somebody having an already set platform,” Newton told Boardroom. He spoke about the big platforms – CBS, ESPN, and Fox – and how different they would be.

“I don’t think if I were on those platforms, I would be able to truly give the consumer me,” he said. “You would get a version of me, but that wouldn’t be the real me. I’m just sitting back and trying to build Iconic Saga as the leading minority business company, and we have to start somewhere.

Newton has already done a lot this past season to land awareness for himself and his ventures. Of course, it wasn’t without a little help either. ESPN picked up a lot of his criticism, and to Newton’s luck, much of it landed on his side in the end. So, everything was turned around in his favor.

Those kinds of bounces can go a long way so for Cam’s sake, he continues to land on the right side of the coin. Based on this interview with Boardroom, Newton appears deadset on seeing his vision come to fruition.

