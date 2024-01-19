Credit: The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz on YouTube

Cam Newton garnered a ton of media attention as a football player, so it’s only natural that this NFL season saw him become a rising star in the sports media world as well.

Newton boasts more than 1 million subscribers on his YouTube channel and recently embarked on a national tour of live shows alongside retired wide receiver Brandon Marshall. He also stirred a lot of controversy this year criticizing quarterbacks he calls “game managers” like Brock Purdy, Tua Tagovailoa and Dak Prescott.

In an interview on The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz on Thursday, Newton explained why he believes this modern time with athletes holding the megaphone is a “golden age” for sports media.

“We’re living in the golden age of media because it’s athlete-generated content, and we have that platform now,” Newton said. “Gone are the days where people just speaks on how we played or certain situations that may have happened throughout a game. Now, athletes are able to control their own narrative. Everybody can start one, you have the means to do so, but I don’t think everybody handles hiring the right personnel behind the scenes at the magnitude that sustains longevity.”

Newton explained how he tries to be diligent with how he staffs his production company for that reason. And when asked by Le Batard how he believes he was covered incorrectly, Newton pointed to accountability.

“Where’s the credentials? That’s a big concern for me, because we all can talk about the sport,” the former NFL MVP said.

Specifically relating to the “game manager” controversy, Newton explained that he deserved more respect for his opinion given his standing as a star of the game and a thoughtful opinionist.

“My thinking was backed by merit,” Newton told Le Batard. “And I think a lot of people kind of get into a space where they speak something and can’t be held accountable. The main reason I started [his production company] was to hold reporters, coaches, GMs, as well as players accountable to certain things.”

Looking back, Newton knows fans and reporters have always had a hard time digesting him. That is part of why he has gone largely independent within sports media, producing his own content outside of a corporate structure.

“I’m a guy that’s very easily critiqued or analyzed because I’m able to speak my mind and speak my truth and how I feel it to be,” Newton explained. “Some people get distracted by how I played or how I dress or whatever it is. But needless to say, this space that I’m in right now in life is all about creating the best content I possibly can.”

If this year was any indication, Newton figures to be a major voice in digital sports media for years to come.

[The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz]