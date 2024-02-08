Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Super Bowl Media Day and, perhaps more accurately, Super Bowl Week, bring out a lot of weird media moments.

Over the years, players and coaches have fielded some bizarre questions. Things have not been very different this year for Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.

During his media session this week, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, who has had to answer a lot of difficult questions throughout the season, fielded a particularly weird one.

What did the question entail? Oh, you know, normal stuff, like Purdy’s apparent resemblance to JFK assassin Lee Harvey Oswald.

The reporter asked Purdy if he was aware of that comparison and it’s safe to say that the quarterback might have put that one out of sight, out of mind.

Brock Purdy isn't feeling the Lee Harvey Oswald comp … ? pic.twitter.com/zTGkWyEGCd — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) February 6, 2024

“I haven’t; that’s my first time hearing it,” Purdy said of the comparison.

When asked what he thought of it, he could only muster “Uh… eh… yeah, I don’t know.”

The source of this all appears to come from X user Josh Chavis. Chavis posted a side-by-side comparison of Oswald and Purdy. They do look somewhat similar and several people latched onto it, so it’s sure to become a thing in the coming days. The internet tends to work that way.

In terms of Super Bowl Media Day questions, this one may not be the wildest or most absurd. But… it was definitely a thing.

[49ers on NBCS]