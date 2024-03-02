Jan 29, 1995; Miami, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; San Francisco quarterback Steve Young (8) holds the Lombardi trophy while talking with sportscaster Brent Musburger after winning Super Bowl XXIX at Joe Robbie Stadium against the San Diego Chargers. Young set a Super Bowl record with 6 touchdown passes and was named the games most valuable player. The 49ers defeated the Chargers 49-26. Mandatory Credit: RVR Photos-USA TODAY NETWORK

There’s been a growing push for legendary broadcaster Brent Musburger to get inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, with prominent figures like Dan Patrick, Jim Nantz and Chris Russo publicly advocating for his inclusion.

While the Hall recognizes one individual annually from NFL media with the Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award, it went to longtime producer Fred Gaudelli this year, leaving the 84-year-old Musburger out of the running for that specific honor.

During the Super Bowl LVIII broadcast on CBS, Nantz voiced his support for Musburger’s induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame while honoring this year’s inductees. Appearing on Friday’s episode of The Rich Eisen Show, Musburger discussed the encouraging words from Nantz. This prompted host Suzy Shuster, filling in for her husband, to ask why he has yet to be inducted.

“I never went into this business dreaming of Hall of Fames or things like that,” he said. “Honestly, it was never a goal of mine. I lived the dream. I was around it. I really appreciated what The NFL Today did for me. In fact, the whole NFL. But I was more interested in everything, not just the NFL. I was interested in the NBA, college basketball, and college football; it was just a dream for me.

“Obviously, I thank everybody: Dan Patrick, your husband, Rich, and certainly Jim Nantz for all the kind (words) that were never expected. It surprised me when CBS came to me and said they wanted to do the pregame piece on The NFL Today and asked me if I would cooperate, and I said, ‘You know, absolutely. All I want in return is four tickets for my sons and grandsons.’ And they said, ‘done,’ and so, we had a great time. So many people have come up to me and remarked about the show. But Phyllis George, Jane Kennedy, Irv Cross, and Jimmy “The Greek” helped make that show what it is today. And all the great people behind the scenes.

“I was never one to live in the past…I’m very much into tomorrow.”

Musburger has his eye on tomorrow, expressing more interest in discussing upcoming events like Rich Eisen’s 40-yard dash and Shohei Ohtani’s season. While not a typical fanboy, he even admitted to buying an Ohtani jersey and betting on the Angels because, of course, he did. He’s all about what’s next, including the Chicago Cubs’ playoff chances, as he focused on the unfolding season rather than dwelling on the past.

“Sports was extremely good to me. I wish I could’ve played, but I was never that good at anything. I just loved being around it. And I appreciate the kind words, but I certainly never got into anything saying, ‘I’m going to be a Hall of Famer.’ No, I don’t think so. In fact, if you asked me about the Hall of Fame, I would say my friend Pete Rose should be in the Baseball Hall of Fame with a notation underneath it that he was suspended and what year it was for gambling on baseball. That’s the biggest thought I have about any Hall of Fame.”

[The Rich Eisen Show]