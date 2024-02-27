Photo credit: CBS Sports Network

We wouldn’t be going out on a limb to say that the Chicago Bears face a pivotal offseason. GM Ryan Poles and coach Matt Eberflus have a critical decision to make at the quarterback position. The timing is crucial, as Poles hinted that if they decide to draft a quarterback — likely Southern Cal’s Caleb Williams — they should trade Justin Fields before free agency opens.

So, if it still needs to be made, that decision is coming sooner than people think. And for one particular voice in the NFL media, the decision regarding Williams and Fields isn’t black and white; it’s pretty cut and dry.

During Tuesday’s episode of Boomer & Gio on WFAN, Boomer Esiason strongly endorsed the idea of the Chicago Bears selecting Williams with the first overall pick in the upcoming April draft. He even said the Bears’ general manager should be fired if he didn’t choose Williams, implying that the team would stick with Fields in that scenario.

Boomer Esiason is all-in on the Bears drafting Caleb Williams over keeping Justin Fields. "It's over. It's over. They're taking this kid right here and if they don't take this kid then Ryan Poles should be fired." pic.twitter.com/q5hXvyhaMA — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 27, 2024

“It’s over. They’re taking this kid right here,” Esiason said about Williams during a conversation with his co-host Gregg Giannotti. “If they don’t take this kid, then Ryan Poles should be fired. I mean, you gotta restart the quarterback clock. You got all the assets from the trades that you’ve made. You’re sitting pretty. You kept your head coach. You got a new offensive coordinator (Shane Waldron) in there.”

When Giannotti suggested Williams might “pull an Eli Manning” and choose his hometown Washington Commanders, Esiason countered. He argued that the Bears’ strong defense and improving offense offered Williams a better situation. That said, Esiason also needs a new source in Washington. So, perhaps his view of the Commanders’ franchise isn’t as favorable.

Even with that, he emphasized the Bears’ existing talent (despite D.J. Moore’s support for Fields) and potential for Williams to excel, making them a superior choice for the young quarterback, even with his connection to the D.C. area.

And if Poles doesn’t see that, Esiason doesn’t think he should be able to keep his job.

