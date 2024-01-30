Photo credit: CBS Sports Network

Boomer Esiason is undoubtedly very well-connected in the NFL world, but it might be time for the former MVP to find a new source in Washington.

Last week, on his WFAN morning radio show, Esiason told co-host Gregg Giannotti that Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson would be the next head coach of the Washington Commanders.

Boomer says Ben Johnson will be the next head coach of the Commanders 👀 @WFANmornings @GioWFAN pic.twitter.com/v5TqiWSuTb — WFAN Sports Radio (@WFAN660) January 24, 2024



“I’ll tell you who the best coach available is,” Esiason said. “His name is Ben Johnson…but he’s gonna be the head coach of the Commanders, I told ya that.”

“So you’re telling me that’s a lock? Head coach of the Commanders, Ben Johnson…Lock spot?” Giannotti asked of Esiason’s prediction, prompting the former NFL quarterback to definitively say, “Yes…Lock spot.”

While Johnson was slated to meet with the Commanders this week after the Lions season ended Sunday night in the NFC Championship Game, the offensive coordinator ultimately decided to remain in Detroit before that meeting even took place, per Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post. And according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Johnson “was not the head-coaching lock that people thought.” He certainly wasn’t the head-coaching lock that Esiason thought.

But this isn’t the first time Esiason got something wrong out of Washington. Two years ago, as the Washington Football Team was set to reveal its new moniker, Esiason attempted to usurp the announcement by reporting the franchise would soon be named the Admirals.

Boomer says the new name of The Washington Football Team is The Admirals — Morning Show with Boomer & Gio (@WFANmornings) January 5, 2022



“The Admirals,” Esiason said on WFAN in Jan. 2022. “I’m reporting it’s the Admirals.”

Less than one month later, the Washington Football Team made the unfortunate announcement that the Commanders would be its new name. Admirals and Ben Johnson. This marks two major reports in two years out of D.C. that Esiason got wrong.

Seems like it might be time for a new source. Although, once is an accident, twice is a coincidence, three times is a pattern. Maybe Esiason will wait for that third time to fail before he gives up on his connection in Washington. That means he still gets one more crack at breaking the news on the Admirals…I mean Commanders next head coach.

[WFAN]