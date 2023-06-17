John Murphy, who has been a part of Buffalo Bills game radio broadcasts since the 1990s, remains unsure whether or not he’ll be able to return in the upcoming NFL season as he continues to recover from a stroke.

Murphy suffered a stroke during the 2022 season, coincidentally right before the Monday night game in which Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field.

The longtime broadcaster hadn’t spoken about the incident or recovery since but after attending Bills’ minicamp this week, he told the Buffalo News in a text message that he doesn’t know whether he’ll be able to return to the booth this year or not.

“I’m going to wait until late July before I decide whether to come back. Still some recovery to do,” Murphy texted, adding that he wasn’t ready to be interviewed just yet.

Chris Brown, who filled Murphy’s role at the end of last season, is likely to continue doing so on Bills’ radio broadcasts until the time when he can return.

Murphy has been the play-by-play voice of the Bills since 2004, previously serving as an analyst from 1994 through 2003. He previously missed one game in 2021 after contracting COVID-19, which was the first Bills game he had missed in 20 seasons.

