It’s a tough way to lose a perfect attendance streak, but Bills broadcaster John Murphy will be out this week for the first time in twenty years after being diagnosed with Covid-19.
Alan Pergament had the story for the Buffalo News, Murphy was thankfully vaccinated, which has kept his symptoms to a minimum and should help ensure a speedy return to the booth.
In a brief telephone interview, Murphy said he began having sniffles and chills Tuesday and tested positive Wednesday.
“I should feel worse if I am going to miss a game,” cracked Murphy.
He said he is fully vaccinated and was looking into getting a booster shot.
Murphy has done radio play-by-play since 2004 and was the analyst alongside the late Van Miller before that. He has worked Bills games for 34 years.
He said the last Bills game he missed was at Jacksonville in October 2001 when his father, Matthew, passed away.
WFAN’s Paul Dottino will fill in for Murphy as the Bills take on the Jets. Hopefully Murphy makes a full and quick recovery and can get back to the booth as soon as possible.