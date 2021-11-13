It’s a tough way to lose a perfect attendance streak, but Bills broadcaster John Murphy will be out this week for the first time in twenty years after being diagnosed with Covid-19.

Alan Pergament had the story for the Buffalo News, Murphy was thankfully vaccinated, which has kept his symptoms to a minimum and should help ensure a speedy return to the booth.

In a brief telephone interview, Murphy said he began having sniffles and chills Tuesday and tested positive Wednesday.