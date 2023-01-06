Buffalo Bills fans got dealt another bit of shocking news on Friday.

The team announced that long-time radio broadcaster John Murphy suffered a stroke last weekend, and was recovering at home with his family.

A statement from the Murphy family: pic.twitter.com/zkdbKto0xX — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 6, 2023

While Murphy is recovering, Chris Brown will take on play by play duties.

Murphy has been the play by play voice of the Bills since 2004, previously serving as an analyst from 1994 through 2003.

Hearing about Murphy’s stroke would be difficult in any circumstance, but hearing about it in the aftermath of Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest, hospitalization, and ongoing recovery is crushing.

Here’s to a quick recovery and return to the booth for Murphy.