The Cowboys lost star cornerback Trevon Diggs for the remainder of the season with a torn ACL in practice on Thursday. ESPN’s Bart Scott attempted to make a joke on the Cowboys’ behalf when referencing the injury in an appearance on First Take, which led to a response from Stefon Diggs on his brother’s behalf shortly after on social media.

Scott took a page out of Stephen A. Smith’s book on First Take Friday morning, making a joke about how Diggs’ injury is an example of how bad things happen to the Cowboys because they are “America’s team”.

“This is a major, major blow for Dallas, and like Stephen A. always says, just wait, something bad always happens,” Scott said.

Both Stephen A. Smith and Ryan Clark, who were on the panel alongside Scott when he made this comment, immediately pushed back against Scott and his comment on the injury.

“Don’t start that,” Clark said before Smith further cautioned Scott against joking about such a serious injury.

“I wouldn’t do that right now in all seriousness,” Smith said. “This is a season-ending knee injury so I’m certainly not going to joke about that. This ain’t the time for me to joke about the Dallas Cowboys. I’m not going to do that to them.”

Diggs also took notice of Scott’s comments on his brother, blasting Scott in a social media post.

“Bart Scott. Like what did you gain from that? Other than looking like a clown,” tweeted Diggs.

Stefon Diggs has recently had his fair share of grips with the media, although not exactly because of his own doing. He was recently blasted on a hot mic by a Bills team reporter which he later addressed publicly.

