Stefon Diggs responded to personal barbs against him that were picked up by a hot mic this week, saying in a social media post, “The audio shared was very hurtful. And was insulting to my character and to how I was raised.”

Diggs emphasized how respectful he is to media, staff and teammates and took offense to the idea that his competitiveness would be mistaken for cruelty.

“We get you all have a job. And I respect it, but please remember I’m a human just like you,” Diggs added. “And if I ever made you or anyone else feel like you can’t approach me. I apologize.”

The incident Diggs is responding to arose when a press conference hot mic picked up Maddy Glab, a reporter who works for the team, “There’s no control over Stefon Diggs. … He’ll look in my face and say F you…that’s how he treats everybody.”

Glab then apologized for her words, adding “I respect the hell out of Stefon Diggs” and complimenting his character.

It’s hard to tell the original context of Glab’s words since there was no video of the exchange. But Diggs obviously did not appreciate how he was described.

Of course, Diggs also dealt with an offseason of whispers around his relationship with the Bills and quarterback Josh Allen. This week, he appeared on teammate Von Miller’s podcast to deny tensions. And he has often been discussed in the long line of so-called “diva” wide receivers dating back to his time in Minnesota.

It makes sense that Diggs would be tired of negative media attention and want to set the record straight.