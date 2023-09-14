Credit: Buffalo Bills

Bills team reporter Maddy Glab needed to issue an apology Wednesday after a video in which she could be overheard sharing her unfiltered thoughts on wide receiver Stefon Diggs went viral.

While reporters were waiting for Diggs to speak with them on Wednesday, video of the press room picked up audio of Glab sharing some off-camera thoughts on the NFL star.

“There’s no control over Stefon Diggs. Dude’s gonna do what he wants to do. He’ll look in my face and say ‘F you,’…that’s how he treats everybody,” a hot mic overheard Glab saying.

Yikes: A #Bills reporter was talking trash about Stefon Diggs but didn’t realize the mics were still on and caught everything.. “There’s no control over Stefon Diggs. Dudes gonna do what he wants to do. He’ll look in my face and say F you…that’s how he treats everybody.” pic.twitter.com/tel1IYjH4j — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) September 13, 2023

Glab took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and admitted that it was her speaking and apologized for the comments.

“I said I don’t have control over him – Stef marches to the beat of his own drum and I love that about him,” wrote Glab.”He has a playful relationship with our video department, so that’s why I said he probably wouldn’t say yes to me grabbing him for an interview.

“I should not have said what I said, and I apologize for that.”

I want to apologize for what I said today. pic.twitter.com/zLKBlGlunD — Maddy Glab (@MadGlab) September 13, 2023

This is probably one of those things that is much ado about nothing. In past videos of Glab interviewing Diggs, it seems like they have a playful rapport.