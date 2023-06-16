Aaron Rodgers isn’t for everyone. Developing a reputation as one of the most polarizing figures in American sports, he presents contrarian views on everything from COVID vaccination to psychedelics. Whether it’s embarking on a four-day darkness retreat, cosplaying as Cameron Poe, or debuting a new tattoo, the troll in Rodgers is strong, playing the media like a fiddle with his strange antics.

Despite his perception, those who know Rodgers, including radio host Adam Schein of CBS Sports and Sirius XM, rave about his kindness and vulnerability, giving genuine responses to questions other athletes might balk at.

“Aaron and I have had a great relationship for a long time,” said Schein, who discussed Rodgers at length on The Awful Announcing Podcast. “He’s the best person in sports to interview. He always listens to your questions. There’s no such thing with Aaron Rodgers as a tough question because he’ll answer anything and everything.”

Schein and Rodgers go way back, crossing paths for the first time at the 2005 NFL Draft when the Cal phenom inexplicably fell to the 24th pick after being snubbed by his hometown San Francisco 49ers.

https://youtu.be/P93hF2sYvjY

“He’s been very loyal to the show, very loyal to me,” said Schein. “I love talking to him about pop culture. I love talking to him about other sports. He’s great on basketball, baseball, NIL. Whatever.”

Rodgers is known for his frequent appearances on The Pat McAfee Show, where, in March, the veteran revealed his plans to join the New York Jets after 18 seasons in Green Bay. Schein insists he doesn’t feel slighted by Rodgers’ relationship with McAfee and is happy for the latter’s success as a rising star in sports media.

“He’s great on Pat’s show,” said Schein. “I love Pat, he’s a good friend of mine. We worked together for a couple years. There’s a great mutual respect there.”

When asked what responsibility he has, if any, to challenge the quarterback on some of his more controversial beliefs, Schein said Rodgers’ ability to engage in a thoughtful dialogue is part of what makes him such a compelling interview subject.

“He’s such a good guy and a good teammate. The thoughtfulness, there’s no wasted words,” said Schein. “He gives you what’s on his mind. He’s not afraid to dish it back and have fun with it.”

Listen to Schein’s full appearance on the Awful Announcing Podcast Friday, June 16, which includes discussions about potentially replacing Mike Francesa, working with Pat McAfee, befriending Larry King, and much more. Subscribe to the Awful Announcing Podcast and to Awful Announcing’s YouTube channel for the latest clips and highlights.