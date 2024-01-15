Screen grab: HBO

Since first being announced in 2020, details regarding Netflix’s Vince McMahon documentary series have been few and far between.

But it appears a release date for the highly anticipated project could be in sight, with the Wrestling Observer Newsletter‘s Dave Meltzer revealing new details regarding the documentary about the WWE founder.

“I guess what I can say, since I’m not supposed to say much about it, is the Netflix series is gonna be out sooner than you think,” Meltzer, who was interviewed for the series over the weekend, said on Monday’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio. “I guess that’s the best way to put it. I’ll know the date — I’ll be able to release the date pretty soon. It’s soon.

“It’s a big freakin’ deal. And they’ve interviewed all kinds of people. I was told the most interesting person they’ve interviewed is Vince McMahon.”

With Meltzer having been interviewed for the series on Sunday, it’s obviously not yet complete. But a Wrestlemania season (late-March/early-April) would seemingly make sense — especially if The Rock’s potential return brings additional mainstream attention to the industry.

As for the content of the project, plenty has obviously changed since it was first announced more than three years ago. In the time since, McMahon has retired and unretired following accusations of sexual misconduct, before merging WWE with UFC to form TKO Group Holdings.

According to Meltzer, all of the developments have resulted in major changes being made to the series since it first started filming.

“The series, when it started and how it’s ended are completely different,” Meltzer said. “Because when it started it was just, ‘Vince McMahon, the owner of the company.’ And now it’s, he’s not the owner of the company and there’s all of the reasons that he’s not the owner of the company and there’s the payoffs. All that stuff happened — they were years into this thing, this documentary before all that stuff happened. They kind of had to re-do everything.”

With WWE serving as an executive producer on the project alongside The Ringer’s Bill Simmons, there are obviously questions about how objective the series will be in its portrayal of McMahon. Meltzer’s comments, however, seem to indicate that the series is striving to paint a complete portrait of arguably pro wrestling’s most controversial figure.

[Wrestling Observer Radio]