Netflix’s Untold series returns for its second season in August, and on Wednesday, the company dropped a trailer for the second of four episodes in this season.

Entitled The Rise and Fall of AND1, this episode “traces the journey of AND1’s dream to bring streetball culture to the masses, the rise of the ‘AND1 Mixtape Tour,’ and how they took on Nike in the process.”

Here’s the description of this episode, via a Netflix release.

Born out of the playgrounds of New York City, the “And 1 Mixtape Tour” took streetball to the masses, challenging convention and picking up a team of basketball misfits along the way. “The Rise and Fall of AND1” traces the journey of how three young friends with a dream of bringing greater acclaim to the game they loved, connected with the underground artform of streetball, and ended up flipping the billion-dollar basketball industry on its head. AND1 co-founders along with streetball legends The Professor, Hot Sauce, Skip 2 My Lou, The Main Event, Shane the Dribbling Machine and more reflect on their experience and the brand’s journey.

The second season of Untold was announced last year, weeks after the series premiered. This time around, the stories featured will include The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist (the Manti Te’o fake girlfriend hoax), this AND1 feature, Operation Flagrant Foul (the Tim Donaghy gambling story), and Race of the Century (the 1983 America’s Cup).

The Te’o doc will premiere on Tuesday, August 16th, with The Rise and Fall of AND1 following on Tuesday, August 23rd. Operation Flagrant Foul is set for August 30th, with Race of the Century ending this season on September 6th.

[Image via Netflix]