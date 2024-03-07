Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr.

It’s been a few weeks since the University of Alabama and longtime radio announcer Eli Gold parted ways. Gold, who had been the Crimson Tide’s voice since 1988, won’t be calling games for the network in 2024.

But he’s already found himself two new posts.

News broke on Thursday that Gold, fresh off his announcement as the lead announcer for the Arena Football League’s Nashville Kats, has landed another announcing role. Following reports from AL.com suggesting he was in talks with various college programs, Gold has been named the television announcer for Jacksonville State baseball for the rest of the season.

“I’m looking forward to it,” Gold told AL.com. “I’ve known the people at JSU for many years. I’m looking forward to working with (athletic director) Greg Seitz. They’ve made some very nice strides here recently, winning a bowl game last year and so on.”

“We are always looking for ways to enhance Jax State athletics in any way, and adding someone with Eli Gold’s experience and character will do just that,” Seitz said in a statement. “We already have a Hall of Famer in Mike Parris in our radio booth, so adding another in Eli to our television booth will afford our fans an unparalleled opportunity to follow Gamecock Baseball.”

Staying within Alabama, Gold sees Jacksonville State’s switch to Conference USA as a golden opportunity for increased television coverage for the Gamecocks. He’ll be a vital part of that effort, taking the mic for many of their remaining baseball games on ESPN+, starting with a March 19 matchup against Samford.

Excited by that prospect, the plan for Gold, according to AL.com, is to take on additional sports and responsibilities at Jacksonville State, including football, alongside his initial baseball announcing role.

