Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr.

Alabama Crimson Tide football games will sound a whole lot different to those listening to the games on the radio for the upcoming 2024 season, as they have opted to go their separate ways with longtime play-by-play voice Eli Gold.

Gold held the play-by-play duties for Alabama football games since 1988. He called every season of Crimson Tide football since then, except for 2022, after he received a cancer diagnosis, which he has thankfully since overcome.

This past season, he returned as the radio voice for all of Alabama’s home games, along with the Iron Bowl. On Wednesday, Gold was informed that he would not return as the play-by-play voice, first reported by Tuscaloosa News.

Jim Carabin, the Vice President and General Manager of the Crimson Tide Sports Network, issued a statement to Tuscaloosa News. He thanked Gold for all he has meant to the program over the years. He also shared that Chris Stewart, the play-by-play radio voice for Alabama men’s basketball, will assume Gold’s role as the football play-by-play man.

“Eli has been an invaluable member of our broadcast team,” Carabin said. “We are grateful for his years of service and wish him all the best in this next chapter. CTSN is fortunate to have someone as part of our existing broadcast team in Chris to step up and seamlessly transition into this role.”

Some would assume that Gold’s departure from his role is due to the 70-year-old play-by-play man potentially retiring from broadcasting altogether. After all, it is the end of an era for Alabama football with Nick Saban’s retirement this offseason.

However, Gold told his side of the story to Alabama.com on Wednesday. He said that he has no plans whatsoever of retiring. This is a decision that comes solely from the University, said Gold.

“Well, the university has chosen not to bring me back,” said Gold. “This is not, with a capital N-O-T, not at all health-related. I am very healthy. Everything is wonderful. I am healthy as a horse. “I am not retiring. The university has chosen, as they say, go in a different direction. And that’s certainly their right.”

Gold also detailed that the plan was to have him call one final game, Alabama’s “A-Day”, which is their spring game open to the public in April. However, that will not be the case, as Chris Stewart will be calling that instead in what will be his first assignment in his new role.

“I was originally told that I was going to do A-Day and they have now reconsidered on that,” Gold added. “They’re just going to make a clean break. But they will honor their contract through the end of June.”

[Tuscaloosa News, Alabama.com]