The TV simulcast of The Rich Eisen Show had been homeless since the shutdown of Audience Network. However, with no live sports on the docket for the foreseeable future, the show has found a home with a network looking to fill some programming holes.

NBC announced on Thursday that it would be airing The Rich Eisen Show from April 13th through June 12th from 1 PM to 3 PM. We should note that this isn’t the full show (it starts at noon) and the whole three hours will be available only on SiriusXM, PodcastOne, and its YouTube live stream.

The Rich Eisen Show, which will be presented live on NBCSN from Monday through Friday from 1-3 p.m. ET through June 12, features an engaging mix of sports, humor and pop culture, while attracting the most recognizable names in sports and entertainment. “We are excited to bring Rich and The Rich Eisen Show on board for the next two months as we continue to offer special programming in these uncertain times,” said Jon Miller, President of Programming, NBC Sports and NBCSN. “Rich and his team are uniquely positioned to provide viewers a compelling mix of NFL-related discussion – with the Draft and schedule release upcoming – and popular wide-ranging sports and entertainment content with marquee guests that have been a hallmark of the show.”

This past Monday, NBC launched a talk show hosted by Mike Tirico called Lunch Talk Live, occupying that noon-1 PM timeslot. So while the network will have two new shows occupying their airwaves, they’ll still just cover the three hours that would have normally been covered by Eisen’s show alone.

This week, NBCSN has aired motorsports programming following Tirico’s show. It remains to be seen if this Tirico/Eisen pairing will continue on into the summer (keep in mind, NBC no longer has the Olympics to eat up airtime) and fall, but if things go well, that would seemingly make sense for all parties.

