On Monday, NBC announced their full lineup of broadcasters for the 2022 Winter Olympics (the first competition takes place on Wednesday, believe it or not), many of which had already been announced.

Mike Tirico will have the premier hosting role for NBC, helming the network’s primetime coverage and, for the first week of the Games, the late night coverage. Maria Taylor will take over as the late night coverage host for the second week, and Rebecca Lowe hosts daytime coverage. Craig Melvin will host Today from Beijing, and will host on-site when Tirico is in Los Angeles at the Super Bowl.

On USA, hosts include Jac Collinsworth, Lindsay Czarniak, Ahmed Fareed, and Jimmy Roberts, while CNBC hosts include Carolyn Manno and Kathryn Tappen (in the second week).

Hosts for Peacock programming were announced last week, which include Matt Iseman, Jonny Moseley, and Adnan Virk.

Steve Kornacki and Lindsey Vonn will work as correspondents for NBC’s coverage, as will Sam Brock and Anne Thompson.

As for event broadcasters, here’s the full list from NBC’s release. Notably, all of these broadcasters will be remotely calling the events from NBC’s studios in Connecticut, rather than being on-site in Beijing.

ALPINE SKIING Dan Hicks, Play by Play Ted Ligety, Analyst Steve Porino, Analyst Todd Lewis, Reporter

BIATHLON Bill Doleman, Play by Play Chad Salmela, Analyst Tom Abbott, Reporter

BOBSLED/LUGE/SKELETON Leigh Diffey, Play by Play Erin Hamlin, Luge Analyst John Morgan, Bobsled Analyst Bree Schaaf, Skeleton/Bobsled Analyst Lewis Johnson, Reporter

CROSS COUNTRY SKIING Steve Schlanger, Play by Play Chad Salmela, Analyst Kikkan Randall, Analyst Naoko Funayama, Reporter

CURLING Jason Knapp, Play by Play Jim Kozimor, Play by Play Kenny Rice, Play by Play Kevin Martin, Analyst Tyler George, Analyst Jamie Sinclair, Analyst Corey Robinson, Reporter

FIGURE SKATING Terry Gannon, Play by Play Tara Lipinski, Analyst Johnny Weir, Analyst Tanith White, Analyst Andrea Joyce, Reporter

FREESTYLE SKIING/SNOWBOARDING/BIG AIR Shane Bacon, Play by Play (Big Air) Todd Harris, Play by Play Trace Worthington, Play by Play Kelly Clark, Analyst Hannah Kearney, Analyst Todd Richards, Analyst Tom Wallisch, Analyst Seth Wescott, Analyst Tina Dixon, Analyst/Reporter Hailey Hunter, Reporter Sam Brock, Reporter (Big Air) Randy Moss, Reporter

HOCKEY Kenny Albert, Play by Play Brendan Burke, Play by Play John Walton, Play by Play Chris Vosters, Play by Play Brian Boucher, Analyst Anson Carter, Analyst Keith Jones, Analyst Monique Lamoureux-Morando, Analyst AJ Mlezcko, Analyst Dom Moore, Analyst Eddie Olczyk, Analyst Angela Ruggiero, Analyst Leila Rahimi, Reporter

SHORT TRACK Ted Robinson, Play by Play Katherine Adamek, Analyst Andrea Joyce, Reporter

SKI JUMPING Paul Burmeister, Play by Play Johnny Spillane, Analyst Naoko Funayama, Reporter

SPEED SKATING Bill Spaulding, Play by Play Joey Cheek, Analyst



Of that list, the hockey coverage is most notable to me. That’s a whole lot of former NHL on NBC talent coming back for the Olympics.

Anyway, whether or not you’re excited or even care about the Olympics, NBC is ready to begin the Games with the wall to wall coverage we’ve grown to expect from them.

