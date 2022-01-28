On Friday, Peacock announced some plans for studio shows during the Winter Olympics, which actually begin next weekend.

Each day, Peacock will air a four hour block of studio shows from 8 AM through noon ET. The Olympic Show runs two hours from 8-10 AM, and is followed up either a third hour or Olympic Ice at 10 AM. Winter Gold follows at 11 AM.

Here’s how the shows are described, via Peacock’s release.

The Olympic Show is a live studio show that will highlight the biggest, must-see moments, athlete interview and previews of upcoming events. Olympic Ice will be essential viewing for figure skating fans featuring in-depth analysis of one of the Winter Games most popular events, including competition highlights and interviews with Team USA, practice reporters and scoring breakdowns. Winter Gold will give a comprehensive look at the most compelling performances of the day so that fans never miss a minute of action. Top Highlights gives fans even more memorable moments and highlights throughout the competition day.

Both The Olympic Show and Olympic Ice will be hosted by Matt Iseman, the long-time host of American Ninja Warrior, and Jonny Moseley, a former Olympics gold medalist. Adnan Virk will host Winter Gold. When Olympic Ice airs instead of the third hour of The Olympic Show, former Olympians Brian Boitano, Scott Hamilton, and Ashley Wagner will all join the broadcast.

Given NBC’s commitment to the Olympics on Peacock, streaming every event live, adding extra studio programming makes all the sense in the world.

[Peacock]