A NBC graphic announcing Alex Cooper as a host of 2024 Paris Olympics alternate broadcasts. (NBC Olympics on Twitter/X.)

Heading into the Summer Olympics in Paris, Peacock is continuing to add new faces and content to its coverage. On Wednesday, the streamer announced that podcaster Alex Cooper would host watch parties during various events this summer.

Cooper, host of the Call Her Daddy podcast, will be on-site in Paris during the Olympics creating content, including new editions of her podcast. The watch parties will be branded Watch with Alex Cooper.

Here’s more from NBC’s release.

With her signature style, Cooper, who will be joined by soon-to-be-announced special guests, will regale viewers with her take on some of the most high-profile Team USA events at the Olympic Games Paris 2024, including soccer, gymnastics and basketball. The Watch with Alex Cooper interactive program will feature Cooper and friends live in a seamless picture-in-picture view sharing their thoughts and insights on the Olympic event and answering questions from fans on social in real time – all of which will add to the communal viewing experience and excitement around the Games.

Peacock has rolled out other watch parties under the Watch with brand recently, including for Bel-Air, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, The Real Housewives of Miami, and the 2023 Eurovision finale.

Watch with Alex Cooper isn’t a Peacock-exclusive, with the broadcasts also available on NBC’s other digital platforms with an authenticated login.

[NBC Sports]