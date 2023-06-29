Goliath key art, via Showtime

On Wednesday, Showtime released a trailer for Goliath, the upcoming three-part docuseries about Wilt Chamberlain premiering next month.

Here’s a look:

Showtime also released a synopsis of the docuseries, which will feature AI narration from Chamberlain.

Utilizing groundbreaking artificial intelligence to recreate Chamberlain’s voice to narrate his own words and archival footage provided by the Wilt Chamberlain Estate, GOLIATH tells the definitive story of Chamberlain’s remarkable life and how he fits into the fabric of American history. The series invokes a variety of voices from sports, media, entertainment and academia to place Chamberlain’s life in both historical and contemporary contexts, highlighting his unparalleled athleticism, trailblazing achievements, personal magnetism and introspective nature. It enlists the insightful voices of Garnett, Pat Riley, Rick Barry, Jackie MacMullan, Bob Ryan, Tom Meschery, Dr. Todd Boyd, Jemele Hill, Jerry West, COUPLES THERAPY clinical psychologist Orna Guralnik and more to share their reflections on Chamberlain, his era and the everlasting effect he’s had on not only on the game of basketball, but the business as well.

Rob Ford and Christopher Dillon directed Goliath, with Ford, Charles J. Lindsay, William Lindsay, Matt Mosko, Kevin Garnett, Mike Marangu, Brian Bennett, Shannon Perry, Gotham Chopra, and Ameeth Sankaran all serving as executive producers.

The trailer shows off the incredible amount of archival footage that will be used in the docuseries, but I think a lot of reception to Goliath will focus on the use of AI narration. If it’s done well, it can add a lot to the series. If it’s done poorly, it could completely ruin what we’re seeing on the screen and take viewers out of the experience.

Goliath premieres Friday, July 14th on Paramount+ with Showtime and on Sunday, July 16th at 10 PM on Showtime proper. The following episodes will premiere each of the next two Sundays.