The Los Angeles Lakers blew a 23-point lead to the New Orleans Pelicans Sunday night, and Bally Sports New Orleans Pelicans announcer Joel Meyers used the embarrassing defeat as a prime opportunity to savagely troll Anthony Davis.

Davis (seen above earlier this month) was in street clothes again, with the Lakers star continuing to rehab the mid-foot sprain he suffered earlier this season against the Utah Jazz on Feb. 16. Since the injury, the Lakers have dropped to 4-12, highlighted by that 116-108 loss to the Pelicans.

As the buzzer sounded on the Lakers’ latest loss, the Bally Sports New Orleans cameras turned to Davis, a former All-Star for the Pelicans. That prompted Meyers to quip, “You know what they say, ‘That’s all folks!'”

For those who are unfamiliar with the phrase, “That’s all folks!” is the line Porky Pig uses to end the Looney Tunes cartoons. And for those who are unfamiliar with why this was a dig, the quip pointed to Davis’ unceremonious ending of his time in New Orleans. When Davis was a member of the Pelicans, he showed up to their last home game of the 2018-19 NBA season wearing a shirt that projected the not-so-subtle message.

Anthony Davis is wearing a shirt reading "That's All Folks!" to the arena in what is likely his last game with the Pelicans ? pic.twitter.com/dN5a0OTwsi — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 9, 2019

The shirt became the subject of much criticism, considering Davis demanded a trade out of New Orleans three months earlier. But Davis later defended the wardrobe choice, claiming it wasn’t his decision. “It was hanging for me already when I put my clothes on,” he told reporters.

It would turn out to be Davis’ final act with the Pelicans. Two months later, the disgruntled superstar received his wish and was dealt to the Lakers.

More importantly, the shirt also provided fuel for Meyers to jab Davis in an epic troll job. Three years after Davis spurned New Orleans, Meyers saved the receipts and used the All-Star’s not-so-subtle message against him.

Meyers’ “That’s all folks!” came after the Pelicans beat the Lakers to jump ahead of them in the NBA Playoff race. But, at this point, most NBA fans are probably just ready to say “That’s all folks!” to the entirety of the Lakers’ dreadful season.

[Bally Sports New Orleans; photo from Nick Turchiaro/USA Today Sports]