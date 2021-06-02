Anthony Davis didn’t play last night due to a groin injury, and the Lakers were blown off the court by the Suns in Game 5, 115-85.

That puts Los Angeles down 3-2 in the series, and it further demonstrated the importance of Davis to the Lakers. That was already fairly obvious, of course, but watching a Suns team absolutely run them (including a second quarter that saw LA score just 10 points) it really reinforced that fact.

Davis has battled a variety of injuries all season, and indeed some new ones that have popped up just in the the last few games. Here’s the basic NBA.com breakdown of his status last night, for example:

The Los Angeles Lakers ruled out Anthony Davis for Game 5 vs. the Phoenix Suns due to a strained left groin. Davis tested his groin on the court about an hour before tip-off, mostly attempting jumpers very little running or activity. …