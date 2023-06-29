Photo credit: Pat McAfee Show

Jason McIntyre outed Kevin Durant for sliding into his Twitter DMs with some insults, which only made Pat McAfee love Kevin Durant even more.

Durant has made a habit of calling out his social media critics in recent years, and last week he did it again, joining a Twitter Space called “Kevin Durant is not top 5” to argue the notion. Colin Cowherd’s radio co-host Jason McIntyre then went on his Straight Fire podcast and joined the many media personalities who feel Durant should get off Twitter.

Instead of appeasing the media members who don’t like watching him fire back at his social media critics, Durant fired back at McIntyre on Twitter for suggesting he get off Twitter. McIntyre then went back to his podcast and shared the rude DMs that Durant fired his way.

And finally, we now arrive at The Pat McAfee Show, which shared the viral clip of McIntyre outing Durant and responded by applauding the NBA superstar.

“Had no idea that McIntyre had his own podcast,” McAfee said during his Wednesday show. “Learned of it literally as he was explaining the situation with Kevin Durant.”

McAfee listened to McIntyre explain the Durant situation. He listened to McIntyre share that Durant called him “broke boy,” a “drama major” and the “p-word,” and McAfee concluded that he was on team Durant.

“The way this story was told to us was in a fashion in which we weren’t supposed to believe Kevin Durant was awesome. All it did was just make me think Kevin Durant is even more awesome,” McAfee said. “We would like to let Kevin Durant know that we are firm on your side.”

McIntyre attempted to engage with Durant in an actual sports conversation and Durant ignored those efforts, resorting to name-calling. But Durant already attempted to have a more sports-focused conversation when he jumped into the Twitter Spaces that McIntyre criticized him for joining. It was going to be hard for McIntyre to tell Durant to get off Twitter and then convince Durant to have a productive conversation on Twitter.

A lot of fans and media members believe it’s beneath Durant to lash out and engage with his critics on Twitter without the mask of a burner account. But Durant seems comfortable with it and doesn’t concern himself with DMs that might go public, so just let him engage.

[The Pat McAfee Show]