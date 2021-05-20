Add NBA TV to the long list of networks adding a gambling show to their schedule.

On Thursday, Sportico reported that just in time for the playoffs, NBA TV would be the latest sports network launch a sports betting show. While details remain slim, Sportico also reported that the half hour show would premiere “later this week” and would air over the first two rounds of the NBA playoffs. The league is going all in on sports betting, which is partially outlined below.

It’s part of a wider media initiative that the league is calling “NBA Bet,” which will also feature a new gambling section of the NBA’s website and app, and a new social media channel dedicated to gambling storylines. It’ll be handled through NBA Digital, a partnership between the league and WarnerMedia’s Turner Sports. […] The NBA’s partners in NBA Bet are plentiful. The show, which will be shot in the WarnerMedia studios in Atlanta, will be presented by BetMGM, the 50/50 joint venture between MGM and Entain. Already a league partner, BetMGM’s odds and data will be integrated throughout the program.

The NBA is one of several leagues that isn’t shying away from sports gambling. TNT has previously rolled out an alternate broadcast (entitled TNT Bets) for some games, which includes tonight’s Wizards-Pacers game.

TNT Bets presented by FanDuel Sportsbook will return as part of tomorrow’s game coverage. TNT Bets is a betting-focused simulcast available through web-based TNT digital products featuring commentary from B/R Betting’s Cabbie Richards and Tim Doyle with FanDuel’s in-house expert Tom Vecchio. Users can access the content through authentication by using their cable provider credentials.

Other alternate, gambling-forward broadcasts of games launched last summer. ESPN also got in on the act with a Daily Wager Special broadcast of an April game.

It makes sense for the NBA to jump on the bandwagon here, especially given how many other outlets are creating similar gambling-centric content. Now, will we see other league networks follow suit (coughNFLcough) in the coming months? We’ll have to wait and see.

