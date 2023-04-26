Hall of Fame play-by-play voice Mike Gorman will be back on the call for the Boston Celtics Thursday night after being medically cleared to travel.

While recovering from eye surgery, Gorman was forced to miss Games 3 and 4 of the Celtics Eastern Conference first round series against the Atlanta Hawks. Gorman called the team’s home games in the series for NBC Sports Boston, but was unable to travel because of his recent medical emergency.

In February, Gorman suffered a detached retina and required surgery, which prevented the 77-year-old from being able to fly. But Wednesday morning, Gorman joined Boston’s 98.5 The Sports Hub and announced he was cleared to travel and would be making the trip to Atlanta for Game 6.

“The reason I can go is that the gas bubble that they insert into your retina, once it breaks and breaks down and goes to zero, you’re okay. That happened overnight last weekend. All of a sudden, I woke up on Sunday morning and the bubble was gone,” Gorman said. “It’s gone and I’m ready to go back to work.”

Gorman will rejoin Celtics analyst Brian Scalabrine in Atlanta for Game 6 on NBC Sports Boston. Without Gorman during Games 3 and 4 on the road, Scalabrine and analyst Eddie House served as the broadcast’s announcers. Prior to the start of the playoffs, Scalabrine said he was recruiting potential fill-in announcers to join him on the road, but NBC Sports Boston opted to go without a conventional play-by-play voice in the games Gorman was unable to attend.

[98.5 The Sports Hub]