If you’re interested in calling some NBA Playoff action next week, NBC Sports Boston reportedly has an opening.

On his Thursday morning SiriusXM NBA Radio show, Brian Scalabrine told co-host Frank Isola that he reached out to a few play-by-play voices, trying to get someone to join him in Atlanta for Games 3 and 4 of the Celtics first round matchup with the Hawks. In addition to his SiriusXM show, Scalabrine is the lead analyst for NBC Sports Boston’s game coverage of the Celtics.

Interesting stuff from ⁦@Scalabrine⁩ on his SiriusXM show this morning. Says NBC Sports Boston is looking for a play-by-play voice for the first two games in Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/5zIfiXMCjn — Chad Finn (@GlobeChadFinn) April 13, 2023

“I’m looking for someone to add,” Scalabrine said. “So I’ve reached out to Eric Collins to do a game in Atlanta…we’re reaching out to a bunch of people to have some fun with it.”

Longtime Boston Celtics play-by-play voice Mike Gorman scaled back his work schedule this season, calling home games and only making road trips to New York and Philadelphia. The Celtics obviously knew they were going to be in the playoffs for awhile now, but the delay in naming a road play-by-play announcer may have been because they hoped Gorman would be able to make the trip.

Earlier this year, however, Gorman suffered a medical emergency that required him to undergo eye surgery. Thursday morning, Gorman joined 98.5 The Sports Hub for his weekly segment on Toucher & Rich. There, the 77-year-old broadcaster said he hasn’t received clearance to fly as traveling at high altitudes can worsen his condition.

Scalabrine’s preferred fill-in partner, Charlotte Hornets play-by-play voice Eric Collins, would be an interesting choice to replace Gorman on the road. Sports fans love their local announcers and would probably prefer to have a voice they’re familiar with on the call in Boston. But Collins is incredible, and his unmatched energy deserves the spotlight of the NBA Playoffs. Unfortunately for NBA fans, Collins calls games for the Hornets, a franchise that isn’t exactly perennial playoff contenders.

According to Chad Finn of the Boston Globe, Celtics radio voice Sean Grande is unavailable to move over to the TV side for Games 3 and 4 because of a prior commitment, but would be able to call Game 6 on NBC Sports Boston if necessary.

