A day after announcing her departure from Bally Sports South, reporter Lauren Jbara has joined the talent lineup at NBA TV.

Jbara, who served as a reporter and host for the Atlanta Hawks and Braves, will report on-site in Sacramento on Monday, October 2 during NBA TV’s coverage of NBA Media Day.

In an Instagram post announcing her departure, Jbara thanked the Hawks and said the team has “one of the most elite broadcasts in the country.”

Some career news: it’s bittersweet to announce I won’t be back on the sidelines this year for the @atlhawks. These past two years have been two of the best in my life. Moving across the country from Denver, not knowing what to expect, and growing so much personally and professionally. I’ve met and worked with some of the most incredible people who have now become lifelong friends. I want to thank the @atlhawks organization for welcoming me into the family with open arms. Fans are lucky to have one of the most elite broadcasts in the country and some of the best athletes who are even better people off the court. It’s been such a blessing to work with this team the last two seasons. Too many memories to count. You best believe I will be watching and supporting from afar (but not too far) all season. I’m excited to share what’s next ◡̈

Prior to her time with Bally Sports South, Jbara worked for Altitude as a reporter for the Colorado Avalanche and Rapids.

Hawks fans have flooded social media with disappointment over Jbara’s departure from the network’s coverage of the team. But going from a local role to a national job is a perfectly understandable career move and a path that won’t be disappearing any time soon.

Neither Bally Sports South nor the Hawks have announced a broadcaster lineup for the 2023-24 season yet.

