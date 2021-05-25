Some mid-interview surprises can be pretty good. The latest along those lines comes from Joe Ingles and Jordan Clarkson of the Utah Jazz, who were being interviewed by Ernie Johnson on NBA on TNT coverage Monday. (It’s an off-day for the Jazz, who have Game 2 of their series against the Memphis Grizzlies Wednesday, but this interview was part of the pre-game coverage for TNT’s Miami Heat-Milwaukee Bucks coverage.) That interview saw Johnson talking about the NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award, which saw both Clarkson and Ingles named as finalists last week (alongside Derrick Rose of the New York Knicks), and asking how many Jazz players had won it. Clarkson said “Zero,” Ingles said “One,” Johnson said “Oh, who’s the one,” and Ingles pointed at Clarkson, then handed him the award:

Joe Ingles hands Jordan Clarkson the #KiaSixth Man of the Year trophy ? pic.twitter.com/pamxUATDqb — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 24, 2021

That’s a cool way to present Clarkson (who averaged 18.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 26.7 minutes per game this regular season) that award, especially with it coming from a teammate who was also nominated. Well done by these guys and by TNT.

