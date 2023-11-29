Nov 15, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) reacts with guard Josh Hart (3) after a three-pointer against the Atlanta Hawks in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

One of this summer’s strange stories saw New York Knicks guard Josh Hart tweet out “Have yall ever tasted yall significant others breast milk? Asking for a friend.” That drew an incredible array of reactions from other NBA players and from media, with ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith in particular really going in on Hart on his Audacy podcast. Well, this has now come back around again, thanks to Hart’s teammate Jalen Brunson.

On Sunday, the @NBA_NewYork Twitter account posted highlights of the 2022 game where Hart had 19 rebounds against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden while playing for the Portland Trail Blazers. On Tuesday night, Hart chimed in that it “Should have been 20 but a fat headed point guard was flopping,” apparently a shot at Brunson. On Wednesday, Brunson responded with “At least @ me breast milk lover”:

Should have been 20 but a fat headed point guard was flopping https://t.co/aPxBlpGLri — Josh Hart (@joshhart) November 28, 2023

At least @ me breast milk lover https://t.co/hhPcKeVCIC — Jalen Brunson (@jalenbrunson1) November 29, 2023

We’ll have to wait and see if Smith and other NBA commentators weigh in on Hart and breast milk coming up again. For reference, here’s what Smith had to say on the topic this summer:

“Josh Hart sent out some kind of tweet or whatever asking folks if y’all had ever tasted breast milk. Breast milk. That’s what he said. Now, I’ve never been inclined to taste breast milk. I like breasts. You don’t have to be a baby to like breasts. Matter of fact, one could easily argue there are adults who like breasts more than babies. However, breast milk is a different matter. He asked that question, and I’m like, I mean, ‘Damn, Josh! What the hell!'”

Hart hasn’t yet responded to Brunson’s clapback. It will be interesting to see how he feels on his breast milk tweet being brought up again.

