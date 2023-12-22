(Credit: YES Network)

Wednesday night’s game between the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets brought plenty of celebrities to the Barclays Center.

One of the celebrities on hand to watch the Knicks cruise to a 121-102 victory was rapper Travis Scott.

It wasn’t all fun and games for Scott, however.

Early in the fourth quarter, Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley deflected the ball out of bounds right toward Scott’s courtside seat. With little to no time to react, the ball directly hit the canned beverage Scott was holding, causing the drink to explode.

The best part? Nets play-by-play announcer Ian Eagle gave a full breakdown of what happened.

Travis Scott's drink explodes after getting hit by a loose ball at the Knicks-Nets game. Ian Eagle on the call for YES Network. ??️?pic.twitter.com/sfsGJNGnx1 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 21, 2023

“Take a look at the ball here as it comes off quickly, bang, right there. Wow, that’s a geyser. I don’t know if I’ve seen celebrity spillage to that effect,” Eagle said.

Fear not, though, Scott was able to replace his drink almost immediately. “He’s just gonna open another can,” Eagle said. “When you’re Travis Scott, you just go to the next can. Think about where the ball has to hit. Right there, and then boom, an eruption. It’s like lava. That is insane. The man just wanted to have a drink.”

Everyone was able to have a laugh after the ground was wiped up, and play was resumed shortly later.