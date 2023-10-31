Photo credit: ESPN

We’ve quite literally watched Giannis Antetokounmpo morph into a hulking superhero after entering the NBA as a lanky 19-year-old nearly one decade ago.

After leading the Milwaukee Bucks to a 122-114 win over the Miami Heat Monday night, Antetokounmpo celebrated Halloween eve by wearing a full Hulk costume to his postgame press conference.

The Incredible Hulk himself, Giannis Antetokounmpo steps up for his postgame press conference 🤣 #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/FdcJlHVQNa — 620 WTMJ (@620wtmj) October 31, 2023



“Alright, go ahead. Don’t be scared, come on,” Antetokounmpo said to the reporters who were undoubtedly surprised by the Halloween eve costume.

But they shouldn’t have been too surprised. If there’s a player in the NBA best fit to disguise himself as The Incredible Hulk, it’s probably Antetokounmpo, who’s known for his hulking physique and “mean mug” look after smashing a dunk through the hoop. After convincing the reporters to not be scared, Antetokounmpo sat there with his mask, shirt and gloves, answering all of their questions about the game.

The Hulk costume was the latest example of Antetokounmpo entertaining reporters during a press conference. Previously, The Greek Freak has brought a bucket of wings and his book of dad jokes to the media room, he also once went on a two-minute monologue explaining the revelation he experienced after dunking an Oreo in milk.

This time, however, Milwaukee’s superhero explained The Hulk costume was for his kids. “I’m doing this for my kids, man. We leave tomorrow [Halloween] go to Toronto. Playing in the NBA, we play a lot of games, we’re busy. Just gotta do this for my kids.” And Antetokounmpo’s son, who was at the press conference in a Spider-Man costume, appeared ecstatic by his dad disguising himself as the Hulk for Halloween.

[WTMJ]