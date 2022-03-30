Is there a more loveable NBA superstar than Giannis Antetokounmpo? Not only is the Greek Freak one of the league’s best players, but his adorable public persona routinely comes off as so wholesome and genuine and he proved it again Tuesday night.

After leading the Milwaukee Bucks to a 118-116 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers, Giannis walked into his postgame press conference with a giant smile on his face. But the infectious grin wasn’t because of the victory, it was because he was holding a book of dad jokes turned to a specific page.

I have to keep it light around here ? pic.twitter.com/mEsqMJZAP4 — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) March 30, 2022

“I came ready,” Giannis said as he sat down before a group of reporters. “I came ready. Let’s open up with a joke. What do you call a cow on the floor? Anybody know?”

Giannis briefly paused to see if any reporter knew the answer and then he delivered the punchline with impeccable timing.

“Ground beef,” he said. “That’s it. Now the next one in New York.”

Maybe even better than the punchline, was the fact that Giannis laughed hysterically at his own joke, furthering his sincere and authentic personality. This wasn’t the first time Giannis showed off his affinity for dad jokes, previously delivering another cow pun to reporters.

“When the cows go out, where do they go?” Giannis asked reporters earlier this year. “To the mooooovies.”

Whether he’s learning about the beauty of Oreos dunked in milk, discovering smoothies, ordering a 50 piece from Chick-fil-A, or singing along to Harry Styles, Giannis just seems too pure for this world. And he’s a pretty good basketball player too.