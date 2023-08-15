Feb 18, 2023; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; The NBA logo on the court at Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

On Tuesday, both ESPN and TNT revealed their schedules for the NBA’s inaugural In-Season Tournament.

The tournament begins on Friday, November 3, and runs through Saturday, December 9.

In the group stage, ESPN will air eight games and TNT airs six. ESPN’s eight games all air on Fridays, while TNT’s six air on Tuesdays. All will be doubleheaders.

Here’s the ESPN schedule.

Friday: November 3, 7:30 p.m. ET: New York Knicks vs Milwaukee Bucks

Friday, November 3, 10 p.m. ET: Dallas Mavericks vs Denver Nuggets

Friday, November 10, 7:30 p.m. ET: Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics

Friday, November 10, 10 p.m. ET: Los Angeles Lakers vs Phoenix Suns

Friday, November 17, 7:30 p.m. ET: Sacramento Kings vs San Antonio Spurs

Friday, November 17, 10 p.m. ET: Phoenix Suns vs Utah Jazz

Friday, November 24, 7:30 p.m. ET: Miami Heat vs New York Knicks

Friday, November 24, 10 p.m. ET: San Antonio Spurs vs Golden State Warriors

And here’s the lineup for TNT.

Tuesday, November 14, 7:30 p.m. ET: San Antonio Spurs vs Oklahoma City Thunder

Tuesday, November 14, 10 p.m. ET: LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets

Tuesday, November 21, 7:30 p.m. ET: Cleveland Cavaliers vs Philadelphia 76ers

Tuesday, November 21, 10 p.m. ET: Utah Jazz vs Los Angeles Lakers

Tuesday, November 28, 7:30 p.m. ET: Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat

Tuesday, November 28, 10 p.m. ET: Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings

NBA TV will air just two games, listed below.

Friday, November 24, 2:30 p.m. ET: Boston Celtics vs Orlando Magic

Friday, November 24, 5 p.m. ET: Phoenix Suns vs Memphis Grizzlies

Yes, that means we’ll have four NBA games on Black Friday, in addition to an NFL game and several college football and college basketball games.

The games not airing on those national networks will also take place on Tuesdays and Fridays throughout November.

The quarterfinals of the In-Season Tournament will take place on December 4 and 5. The semifinals will take place on December 7 and the finals follow on December 9. The final two rounds will take place in Las Vegas.

[ESPN, Warner Bros Discovery]