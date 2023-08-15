On Tuesday, both ESPN and TNT revealed their schedules for the NBA’s inaugural In-Season Tournament.
The tournament begins on Friday, November 3, and runs through Saturday, December 9.
In the group stage, ESPN will air eight games and TNT airs six. ESPN’s eight games all air on Fridays, while TNT’s six air on Tuesdays. All will be doubleheaders.
Here’s the ESPN schedule.
- Friday: November 3, 7:30 p.m. ET: New York Knicks vs Milwaukee Bucks
- Friday, November 3, 10 p.m. ET: Dallas Mavericks vs Denver Nuggets
- Friday, November 10, 7:30 p.m. ET: Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics
- Friday, November 10, 10 p.m. ET: Los Angeles Lakers vs Phoenix Suns
- Friday, November 17, 7:30 p.m. ET: Sacramento Kings vs San Antonio Spurs
- Friday, November 17, 10 p.m. ET: Phoenix Suns vs Utah Jazz
- Friday, November 24, 7:30 p.m. ET: Miami Heat vs New York Knicks
- Friday, November 24, 10 p.m. ET: San Antonio Spurs vs Golden State Warriors
And here’s the lineup for TNT.
- Tuesday, November 14, 7:30 p.m. ET: San Antonio Spurs vs Oklahoma City Thunder
- Tuesday, November 14, 10 p.m. ET: LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets
- Tuesday, November 21, 7:30 p.m. ET: Cleveland Cavaliers vs Philadelphia 76ers
- Tuesday, November 21, 10 p.m. ET: Utah Jazz vs Los Angeles Lakers
- Tuesday, November 28, 7:30 p.m. ET: Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat
- Tuesday, November 28, 10 p.m. ET: Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings
NBA TV will air just two games, listed below.
- Friday, November 24, 2:30 p.m. ET: Boston Celtics vs Orlando Magic
- Friday, November 24, 5 p.m. ET: Phoenix Suns vs Memphis Grizzlies
Yes, that means we’ll have four NBA games on Black Friday, in addition to an NFL game and several college football and college basketball games.
The games not airing on those national networks will also take place on Tuesdays and Fridays throughout November.
The quarterfinals of the In-Season Tournament will take place on December 4 and 5. The semifinals will take place on December 7 and the finals follow on December 9. The final two rounds will take place in Las Vegas.