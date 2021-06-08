Kevin Harlan delivers fun calls, and the latest case of that comes from the Denver Nuggets-Phoenix Suns game Monday night. Harlan, calling that game for TNT, delivered a tremendous call of a dunk from Deandre Ayton of the Suns:

Don’t jump with Deandre Ayton ? pic.twitter.com/l8LiogQCbz — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 8, 2021

“Oh, look at this drive by Ayton! Dropping the sledgehammer! And fouled on the play. Who in their right mind would get in his way? Wow, what a play, and a big-time dunk.”

The other great thing about this clip is that the crowd reactions (at 0:12) include one from recently re-signed Food Network star Guy Fieri, arbiter of all things delicious. It’s fun to imagine Fieri commenting on this dunk himself in his own style. “Wow, and you really went for it here, and it paid off. This is off the hook!”

At any rate, it’s delightful that we have Harlan calling NBA playoff games. And it’s also delightful that we can now have at least a percentage of fans in the stands at games, and that that percentage can now include Guy Fieri. Please let this lead to a show where Fieri can roll out in search of America’s best diners, drive-ins, and dunks.

