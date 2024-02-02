Credit: Inside the NBA

Charles Barkley is known to use his time on Inside the NBA to shine a light on important issues in the basketball world, and this week was no exception as the Chuckster implored NBA teams to help a veteran forward whose time is running out in the league.

Barkley asked for the NBA to come together as a family and sign longtime Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks role player Tony Snell before the end of the week. Under current players’ union rules, Snell qualifies for medical coverage only for himself, not his family. However, as a Yahoo! Sports story this week detailed, Snell is the father to two children diagnosed with autism, leading to significant medical bills.

“I hope one of you guys signs Tony so his two autistic kids can get great medical care,” Barkley said. “We always talk about what a family we are. Let’s sign that kid for the rest of the season.”

Charles Barkley calls on NBA teams to sign Tony Snell after a viral article from @YahooSports this week detailed the veteran forward's need for medical coverage for his two children with Autism pic.twitter.com/VOgk2RF73o — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 2, 2024

The 32-year-old Snell currently plays for the Boston Celtics’ G League affiliate in Maine, his second season with the program.

If signed by Feb. 2, Snell will compile a 10th year of service and become eligible for the union’s premium medical plan, which provides coverage for players’ families.

“It’s something I truly need,” Snell told Yahoo senior NBA reporter Jake Fischer. “Not only for myself, but for my wife and my kids.”

While he loves to joke around and was known for his bombastic personality while playing in the NBA, Charles Barkley is always looking out for the league he loves. In this case, he is calling attention to a fellow athlete in their time of need.

[Inside the NBA on TNT]