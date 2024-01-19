PHOTO CREDIT: TNT

Having already failed his New Year’s resolution to give up Diet Coke, Charles Barkley’s relationship with his favorite soft drink took another turn on Inside the NBA Thursday evening.

After taking a sip during a commercial break, Barkley realized something wasn’t quite right, and the whole thing was captured on video.

Charles Barkley learns something's not right with his Diet Coke. ? pic.twitter.com/NKenM4xAr6 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 19, 2024

“It’s not Diet Coke. When I was drinking it, I don’t know if they have me on tape, I was like ‘something’s going on here, what is that?” Barkley said, before cutting to the video of himself sampling the drink, realizing something was off, and making a hilarious face.

“I knew it was something wrong when I got my Diet Coke!” Barkley said. It’s unclear exactly what happened or who was responsible, but the other three were clearly in on it.

Last week, Barkley provided an update on his resolution.

An update on Charles Barkley trying to give up Diet Coke for his New Year's resolution. "I think I'm a miserable failure on the Diet Coke situation." – Charles Barkley "Did you go even a day without one?" – Ernie Johnson "No, I haven't gone a day without one." – Chuck ?? https://t.co/Vkhjmm3b0r pic.twitter.com/wSoiOkrEZR — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 12, 2024

“I think I’m a miserable failure on the Diet Cokes,” Barkley said, after the other panelists caught him lying about drinking Diet Coke during the show. “A week ago, we had this discussion,” Ernie Johnson said. “How hard did you try to break yourself of this Diet Coke? Did you go even a day without one?” He asked. To which Barkley replied “Not even a day.”

To be fair to Barkley, who hasn’t broken their New Year’s resolution by now?

