Credit: Anthony Slater on X

Bob Myers, the architect of the Golden State Warriors’ dynasty, is broadcasting NBA games for ESPN this season, and made his first return to the Chase Center in San Francisco on Wednesday night. The return was just as big a story as Golden State’s bounce-back win over Milwaukee. The beloved executive and Bay Area native received an emotional video tribute from the team and joked with coaches and players all night.

Myers was visibly emotional as his daughters introduced him to Chase Center faithful.

Here’s the Bob Myers tribute video from the Warriors. He’s back in the building broadcasting the game tonight. pic.twitter.com/YHWvxtUB4q — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 7, 2024

During a timeout later in the game, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr took a jab at Myers’ draft history while running the team. And Kerr couldn’t help but tease Myers for getting choked up during the tribute.

Jorge Sedano and Steve Kerr tease Bob Myers for his draft history and for crying during his tribute video at Chase Center pic.twitter.com/KHSiw6ERLP — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 7, 2024

Myers also got in on the fun, joking after a technical foul on Draymond Green that he “came back for a peaceful game.”

Myers later joked that if Green were to get ejected, he could avoid having to see the controversial Warriors forward postgame.

Mike Breen: "Green's gonna get hit with a technical foul." Bob Myers: "I thought we could avoid that. I came back for a peaceful game. But Draymond, oh boy." ? pic.twitter.com/GvTDIafhn1 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 7, 2024

But Green returned the favor with genuine praise for Myers postgame.

“The work that Bob did on the relationships, every single day being there … was one of my biggest takeaways in working with Bob,” Green said as part of a lengthy monologue about his former GM. “Such a special, special soul.”

Draymond Green went long on Bob Myers: “His name will be in the rafters.” Toward the end of this clip, Draymond goes into detail about how Myers managed him during the tough times pic.twitter.com/kTJ0zvUF63 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 7, 2024

While the nature of Myers’ jump to ESPN has been peculiar given his lack of experience playing, coaching or broadcasting, the agent-turned-executive is nothing if not well-liked.

At least for one more night, his history in Golden State took center stage. But he has risen quickly as a broadcaster as well, and will likely get more opportunities throughout the NBA postseason and beyond.