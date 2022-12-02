MMA is coming to FanDuel TV.

On Friday, FanDuel TV and ONE Championship announced that weekly ONE events would be airing on FanDuel TV, beginning in January. Prior to the start of the weekly January events, FanDuel TV will air ONE 164: Pacio vs Brooks this Saturday.

“We’re eager to continue expanding the variety of content we’re offering at FanDuel TV to introduce our audience to emerging sports,” said Mike Raffensperger, Chief Commercial Officer, FanDuel. “We’ve long respected the content the ONE Championship team is producing and are looking forward to bringing their action to our audience through FanDuel TV and FanDuel+.” “We are thrilled to join the FanDuel TV lineup and give our passionate U.S. audience yet another way to engage with ONE Championship,” said Chatri Sityodtong, Chairman and CEO, ONE Championship. “Having a quality partner in FanDuel will help raise the profile of our company in the region and provide their viewers with action-packed martial arts events like they have never seen before.”

The deal with FanDuel TV is in addition to ONE Championship’s existing deal with Amazon, announced in April, calling for 12 exclusive events per year for five years on Prime Video.

Back in August, FanDuel announced the rebrand of TVG to FanDuel TV. Much of the content airing on the network is betting and talk focused, though it still airs horse racing content and various international basketball leagues. Last month, Bloomberg reported that FanDuel was looking into adding “under-loved sports” to its lineup of live content, and with the ESPN-tied UFC and Viacom-owned Bellator not realistic targets, ONE Championship seemed like the best fit for MMA content on FanDuel TV.

[ONE Championship]