Since making the foray into media, A.J. Pierzynski has been unabashed about critiquing the franchise he won a World Series with. And at 2-14 entering Tuesday, the Chicago White Sox aren’t immune to criticism from anybody, let alone former players and managers.

Ozzie Guillén has repeatedly criticized the White Sox, claiming they lack the athletic talent and hitting power to compete in the American League Central. On Monday’s episode of Foul Territory, Pierzynski seemed to echo his former manager’s point about the team’s roster makeup—or lack thereof.

"You can say he didn't pick the players, but no minor league coordinator picks the player, and every other team has developed guys," the Foul Territory co-host said of White Sox vice president and general manager Chris Getz.

“You can say he didn’t pick the players, but no minor league coordinator picks the player, and every other team has developed guys,” the Foul Territory co-host said of White Sox vice president and general manager Chris Getz. “That excuse may fly for White Sox fans, but they haven’t developed anybody. I mean, Colson Montgomery’s supposed to be coming, right? He finally hit a Triple-A home run the other night, and it was like the Red Sea parted again because he’s struggled in Triple-A so far.

“Noah Schultz is supposed to be coming. I mean, I haven’t heard much about him. They have (Nick) Nastrini pitching (Monday); he’s supposed to be their other big prospect guy.”

For the record, Nastrini held his own in his Major League debut. The 24-year-old, who the Los Angeles Dodgers drafted in the fourth round of the 2021 MLB Draft, allowed just two runs on three hits across five innings, striking out five while walking two. But it wasn’t enough, as the Kansas City Royals shut out Chicago’s anemic offense.

“I like Andrew Vaughan. He hasn’t reached a point where you’re like, ‘Oh, wow, he’s the third overall pick,'” Pierzynski continues. He’s been OK, but this year has been a struggle; I get it’s early. You just look at the names, and you’re like…(Pierzynski started to count on his fingers).”

That’s why Pierzynski is no longer an employee of the White Sox.

“I no longer work for the White Sox because of this exact conversation we’re having, but the facts are the facts,” he said. “My whole point has been, listen, I like Chris Getz; I played with Chris Getz, whatever. But every other team finds a 20th-round pick that’s like, ‘Oh man, we developed this guy.’ You can blame coaches. You can blame draft. Once you get past about the 10th round, everybody’s like, ‘Oh, we’ll take him; he’ll sign. We’ll take…’ It’s not like you’re like, ‘Oh man, the 13th round, we’re gonna steal a first-rounder.’

“Maybe it’s just me — I don’t know — but I’m kind of fed up with the Rick (Hahn) and Kenny (Williams) excuse. I’m kind of fed up with the ‘Oh, we didn’t draft right’ excuse because they switched Scouting Directors in the middle of that; let’s not forget. It’s not the same guy doing all the same drafting; The results are only worse. They should’ve come out and say, ‘Hey, we’re gonna suck this year,’ and everyone would’ve been like ‘OK.’ But they’re like, ‘No, we’re gonna try and compete instead. No, we’re gonna be good.’ No, you’re awful.”

