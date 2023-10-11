Oct 4, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; MLB postseason logo displayed before the game between the Minnesota Twins and the Toronto Blue Jays during game two of the Wildcard series for the 2023 MLB playoffs at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

It’s been a hot minute since we’ve done this, but with the 2023 MLB Postseason underway, we figured now would be the time to ask you to rate the 2023 MLB Postseason announcers.

There are a total of eight broadcast teams across ESPN, Fox, and TBS

In case you’re new here, this is how it works. A grade of A is the best, a grade of F is the worst, and the other three grades fall in between. This isn’t rocket science. Once all the votes have been cast, we’ll tally up the final ratings for each crew (with a score of 4 being assigned to an A, 3 to a B, and so on, down to a 0 for F) and assign a final grade.

Remember, you’re voting on each team as a whole. If you like the backup play-by-play announcer or an analyst who only calls one series a month, and you don’t like the regular play-by-play announcer or analyst, consider that when grading a team. Feel free to grade as many or as few teams as you wish.

Each broadcaster will only be included once, in case you’re curious about why a team might be missing.

Polls will be open through 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on Friday, October 13, and the rankings will be released sometime during the day on Monday, October 17th.