Atlanta Braves broadcasts in Bally Sports South in 2023 were already going to sound different, but the changes are more extensive than expected.

On Monday, Bally Sports announced the team’s broadcasters for the 2023 season. In addition to new play by play broadcaster Brandon Gaudin, Tom Glavine returns as an analyst after stepping away in 2022, and Jeff Francoeur continues as the lead game analyst.

Two notable omissions from the analyst lineup were Paul Byrd and Brian Jordan. Justin Toscano of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports Byrd “is stepping away for personal reasons,” while Jordan “chose not to return” this season.

Paul Byrd is stepping away for personal reasons, with no timetable for a return. Bally Sports was interested in bringing back Brian Jordan, but he chose not to return in 2023. https://t.co/LUlxtdPiz5 — Justin Toscano (@JustinCToscano) March 20, 2023

Byrd’s departure is surprising and seems sudden. Just a week ago, Bally Sports South mentioned that he’d be hosting a Braves season preview show, which premiered last Thursday.

Kelly Crull also returns as a game reporter on Braves broadcasts, and will be joined by Lauren Jbara, known for her work with the Hawks on Bally Sports South.

As for shoulder programming. Treavor Scales returns as the main host for Braves LIVE, with Crull, Jbara, and Ashley ShahAhmadi (known for her work with the Hornets on Bally Sports South) filling in. Analysts include Gordon Beckham, Nick Green (who will also serve as a game analyst and reporter), Peter Moylan, and newcomer Kris Medlen.

[Bally Sports]