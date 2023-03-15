After a year away, Tom Glavine is returning to Atlanta Braves broadcasts on Bally Sports South in 2023.

News: After a year away to spend time with his mother, Hall of Famer Tom Glavine will return to Braves broadcasts in 2023. He estimates he will do 35 to 40 games. I spoke to Glavine, who is excited to be back.https://t.co/FTtFU58bnM — Justin Toscano (@JustinCToscano) March 15, 2023

Glavine’s return was confirmed on Wednesday by Bally Sports South.

The Hall of Famer returns to our @Braves booth in 2023! Welcome back, Tom ? pic.twitter.com/uxU95lUDYM — Bally Sports South (@BallySportsSO) March 15, 2023

Per Justin Toscano of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Glavine stepped away in 2022 to spend time with his mother, who missed away at 86 in December.

He expects to work around 35 to 40 games this season. Brandon Gaudin is the Braves’ new play by play announcer, replacing Chip Caray. After an extended search, Caray was hired by the Cardinals as their new play by play announcer. Jeff Francoeur has served as the team’s primary TV analyst for the last several seasons.

[AJC]