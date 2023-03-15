Bally SportsMLBBy Joe Lucia on

After a year away, Tom Glavine is returning to Atlanta Braves broadcasts on Bally Sports South in 2023.

Glavine’s return was confirmed on Wednesday by Bally Sports South.

Per Justin Toscano of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Glavine stepped away in 2022 to spend time with his mother, who missed away at 86 in December.

He expects to work around 35 to 40 games this season. Brandon Gaudin is the Braves’ new play by play announcer, replacing Chip Caray. After an extended search, Caray was hired by the Cardinals as their new play by play announcer. Jeff Francoeur has served as the team’s primary TV analyst for the last several seasons.

