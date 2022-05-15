Local NetworksMLBBy Sean Keeley on

Michele Tafoya isn’t in sports broadcasting anymore, but her comments about the Los Angeles Angels and Shohei Ohtani on Saturday certainly got the sports world talking.

Tafoya, who has described herself as a “pro-choice conservative with libertarian leanings,” made headlines last November when she clashed with the other members of The View during a guest-hosting spot on topics such as Colin Kaepernick, vaccines, and critical race theory. Tafoya has been adamant that her political views and that incident were not factors in why she no longer works in sports broadcasting.

The former Sunday Night Football sideline reporter recently started her post-broadcasting career by co-chairing a Republican campaign for Minnesota gubernatorial candidate Kendall Qualls. She may have been in a bad mood on Saturday because Qualls, once a favorite in the election, officially lost the GOP primary and is out of the governor race.

Perhaps Tafoya, seeking some solace in something simple, dignified, and uniquely American, turned on a baseball game. The Los Angeles Angels and the Oakland Athletics were playing a double-header. The A’s won the first game in thrilling fashion on a walk-off home run. The Angels then dominated the second game with a 9-1 victory to even things out.

In that rout, Ohtani hit his 100th MLB home run. The reigning American League MVP became the third Japanese-born player to accomplish that feat.

It sounds like the perfect baseball day.

Not so, apparently, as Tafoya voiced her concerns on Twitter about the fact that all the Bally Sports West broadcasters seemed to want to do is talk about this Ohtani fellow.

Hey, it’s a free country, right? You can certainly complain about anything you want, especially on social media. We’ve all probably done it.

But we’re not Michele Tafoya, a longtime broadcasting veteran whose voice still carries weight in the industry. And while it’s one thing to complain, openly tagging the Angels organization, Bally Sports West (which has a vested financial interest in the Angels and Ohtani), and Ohtani himself* seems a bit much.

*We should note that @Ohtani is not Shohei’s account and is, instead, just a random person with a deep appreciation for Johannes Vermeer’s works.

A lot of people on Twitter started wondering, why would she be so upset about a focus on Ohtani, a once-in-a-lifetime talent who is dominating the sport like few people in baseball history? Why wouldn’t she want the focus to be on him the same way it might have been for generational talents like Michael Jordan or Tom Brady or Larry Bird? What’s different?

And then it seemed like people started piecing together some of her previous comments and stances with the fact that she was going out of her way to criticize the network’s focus on a Japanese player and, well, it created some interesting reactions.

Bally Sports West broadcasters Mark Gubicza and Patrick O’Neal also jumped into the fray, though in a much more low-key manner.

Meanwhile, Ohtani continues to be an absolute superstar worthy of all the attention and discussion he receives, especially during Angels broadcasts. We’re guessing that viewers will continue hearing a bit more about him during the upcoming season, much to Michele’s chagrin.

[Michele Tafoya]

About Sean Keeley

Sean Keeley is the creator of the Syracuse blog Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Magician and author of 'How To Grow An Orange: The Right Way to Brainwash Your Child Into Rooting for Syracuse.' He has also written non-Syracuse-related things for SB Nation, Curbed, and many other outlets. He currently lives in Seattle. Send tips/comments/complaints to sean@thecomeback.com.

View all posts by Sean Keeley