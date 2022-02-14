While we’ve known for some time now that Michele Tafoya was leaving sideline reporting duties, we didn’t know for sure what her next career move would be.

Now, thanks to an interview with Richard Deitsch of The Athletic for his Sports Media Podcast, we do: working in politics. Specifically, co-chairing a Republican campaign for governor in Minnesota, which will involve various television appearances and a possible appearance at CPAC, the Conservative Political Action Conference.

Via The Athletic, Tafoya says the choice to leave NBC was entirely hers, and had been in the works for years:

“This is absolutely my decision,” Tafoya said. “I gave (NBC) my notice three years ago hoping to be done earlier. Fred Gaudelli, who is a great friend and really wanted me to stay through this Super Bowl, made it happen so that I could stay through this Super Bowl. In fact, in the COVID year of 2020, I was only supposed to work half those games. Then COVID started and I looked at the scheduling and the potential for all the reschedules and stuff that could go wrong, I said, ‘Look, Fred, just count me in for the whole season, I don’t want to make your life any more complicated than it is. I’ll work.’ “So, this is all my decision. Everyone at NBC will back me up on that. They have always told me I can stay as long as I want. For me, I have to make my move while I’ve still got the energy to do other things and have an impact. I don’t want to wait. “I got to a point in my life where I wanted to try other things, and there are some things that are really important to me. This is not to say that sports isn’t an important field, that my job isn’t an important job. But in my position, I was not as free to be as vocal about world events that I’m concerned about. It’s not because I was told to shut up. I want to be very clear about that. But look, if you’re on a show like ‘Sunday Night Football,’ which is the No. 1 show in prime time for 11 straight years, unprecedented, the last thing they want to do is invite controversy.”