New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza tried to ingratiate himself with the fanbase, but it may not have worked.

The Mets introduced Mendoza as their 25th manager in team history Tuesday afternoon, this after the organization’s new president of baseball operations David Stearns hastily fired Buck Showalter and failed to lure Craig Counsell to New York. For many Mets fans, Mendoza seems like a consolation prize, and Tuesday was the manager’s first chance at changing that narrative.

Most of Mendoza’s monologue was great as he expressed genuine passion and excitement for the gig. But it was invoking the Mets beloved broadcast team of Gary Cohen, Keith Hernandez and Ron Darling that seemed a little curious.

“I can’t wait to meet and have deep conversations with Gary, Keith and Ron,” Mendoza said during his introductory press conference.

It’s a nice sentiment. But the way Mendoza read the line gave the appearance that it was a sentiment fabricated by a Mets PR person.

Mendoza began the sentence by looking down at his notes, which is totally fine. But looking down two more times during the sentence, right before saying “Gary” and “Ron” was a little curious.

Maybe we’re reading too much into Mendoza seemingly reading the names “Gary” and “Ron” before saying them into a microphone. Maybe looking down at the paper was just a way of exerting some nervous energy during an exciting moment for the new Major League Baseball manager. It certainly wouldn’t be the first time a New York coach let their eyes wander during an introductory press conference.

But excuses aside for a moment, at first glance, Mendoza glancing down at his notes three times in one sentence made it seem like he might not be familiar with Gary, Keith and Ron. Which if that’s the case, fine. Familiarity with Gary Cohen, Keith Hernandez and Ron Darling shouldn’t be a prerequisite for managing the Mets. Hopefully, Mendoza will have a long run with the Mets and plenty of time to get to know their broadcasters. But forcing him to invoke the Mets broadcast team on Tuesday reeks of an overly sensitive organization attempting to sell the fanbase on a very unpopular managerial move.

